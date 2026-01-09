Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday inaugurated the 20th Grand Property Show-Olympiad of CREDAI Ahmedabad-GIHED (Gujarat Institute of Housing and Estate Developers). On this occasion, the Chief Minister also launched the film "Aa Ahmedabadno Dasko Che" and watched the film. The event was also attended by the Cabinet Minister for the Forest and Environment Department, Arjun Modhwadia.

While inaugurating the Property Show at the GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad, to be held from January 9 to 11, 2026, the Chief Minister said the day is historic for both the state and the nation. He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Somnath Swabhiman Parv has begun, symbolising India's enduring faith, culture and pride. He said that the Somnath Temple is not just a religious site but a symbol of India's self-confidence and self-respect. Despite repeated attempts in history to weaken the nation's culture, India has always risen stronger and made its mark globally.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Fresh Concerns Over US Tariffs on Indian Goods.

He added that India's proud progress on the world stage today is due to the Prime Minister's strong and visionary leadership. He further said that the Prime Minister emphasised protecting heritage alongside development. While temples are centres of faith and devotion, the true strength of our culture lies in maintaining continuity, integrity and resolve in all areas of life. Individuals and institutions that uphold these values overcome challenges and continue to progress.

The Chief Minister said that after assuming responsibility for the service, the Prime Minister approved the scheme for permanent housing for the poor and the general public at the very first cabinet meeting, an excellent example of his sensitive, people-centric leadership. Today, housing equipped with modern amenities has made life for the average citizen more comfortable and prosperous.

Also Read | ICAI E-Diary for CA Trainees From 2026: How the New Digital Training System Will Work.

Regarding Ahmedabad's development, the Chief Minister said the city will experience rapid growth over the next decade. Progress in the property, infrastructure and industrial sectors will further strengthen the state's economy. He added that the government is proud of the fast-paced development of Ahmedabad and Gujarat.

On environmental protection, the Chief Minister said that to address challenges such as global warming, measures including rainwater harvesting, groundwater conservation, and energy conservation must be implemented immediately. Development, along with environmental protection, is the path towards Viksit Bharat.

The Chief Minister said that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Viksit Gujarat plays a key role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat, and the state government is working with full commitment towards this goal.

The event was attended by Mayor Pratibhaben Jain, CREDAI National President; Shekhar Patel and Alapbhai Patel, office bearers of GIHED; industrialists from the real estate sector; developers; investors; and a large number of city residents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)