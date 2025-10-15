Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 15 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the two-day 'National Urban Conclave' and 'Mayoral Summit' in Ahmedabad. This Conclave has been organised by the Central Government and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

According to the Gujarat CMO, CM Patel stated that the state is celebrating Vikas Saptah as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 24 years of public service marked by good governance and welfare of the poor. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to make the word 'development' a dynamic and integral part of politics.

The Chief Minister stated that the Urban Conclave and Mayoral Summit are especially significant for Ahmedabad, as the nation celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary under the guidance of the Prime Minister. This Conclave will serve as a platform to connect his vision of urban development with modern approaches.

Referring to the historical aspects of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to Ahmedabad's development, the Chief Minister stated that Sardar Patel began his administrative career as President of the Ahmedabad Municipality from 1924 to 1928. Nearly 100 years ago, through his administrative expertise and structured urban planning, he created an ideal city and presented to the nation a unique model of citizen-centric local governance.

The Chief Minister stated that, from his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his current role as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been inspired by Sardar Patel's ideals and has ushered in a new era of urban development across the country. Under his leadership, Ahmedabad has achieved a place of pride not only as a World Heritage City but also as a World-Class City.

The Gujarat CMO stated that Patel noted that Ahmedabad's world-famous Sabarmati Riverfront has become a model of urban transformation for other cities in the country.

Speaking about urban mobility, the Chief Minister said that PM Narendra Modi was the first Chief Minister in India to conceptualise the successful BRTS Janmarg model for urban transportation. Today, through Metro and High-Speed Rail projects, Ahmedabad is emerging as a model for multimodal urban mobility.

He added that over the past two decades, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the level of urbanisation in the state has increased significantly, and projects such as AMRUT 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 are transforming urban infrastructure.

The Chief Minister stated that the Conclave, under the Prime Minister's guidance, will serve as a key platform to align cities with the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, promote innovation, and advance sustainable development. He expressed confidence that it will play a pivotal role in achieving the nation's collective goals and urged everyone to support the Prime Minister's vision by embracing the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' and prioritising indigenous products.

On this occasion, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain said that it is a matter of pride and honour for all that the 'National Urban Conclave' and 'Mayoral Summit' are being organised in Ahmedabad to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. She added that Ahmedabad has achieved several milestones in the field of urban development while preserving its heritage legacy. The city has also committed itself to the vision of converting waste into energy and energy into opportunities.

The Mayor stated that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, Ahmedabad has undertaken milestone initiatives, including the Sabarmati Riverfront Development, Multimodal Transport Integration (BRTS, AMTS, Metro), Smart City Projects, urban greenery, cultural and Sports Infrastructure, and world-class civic facilities. She added that this Summit aims to unite leaders from across India to innovate, lead, and transform the nation's urban landscape.

Ms D. Thara, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, stated in her address that citizens must play an active role in ensuring sustainable urban development in the future. To address issues such as waste management, traffic congestion, and global warming, collective efforts are crucial. Every citizen must take small but conscious steps from their homes, such as proper waste disposal, water conservation, tree plantation, and adherence to traffic rules, to contribute meaningfully to urban growth. Referring to the master plan approved during Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's tenure as AUDA Chairman, she stated that the plan, along with the Affordable Housing Scheme, has significantly reduced the number of slum areas in Ahmedabad to less than 10%. She also emphasised the need for urban resilient town planning in the coming years.

According to the Gujarat Government, Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL) Chairperson I.P. Gautam shared his insights and experiences, stating that the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had prioritised urban development, due to which all cities in Gujarat are witnessing rapid progress today. He further added that under Prime Minister Modi's visionary urban development policies, Gujarat, especially Ahmedabad, has undertaken landmark projects that have earned recognition not only across India but also on the global stage.

In his welcome address, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani extended a warm welcome to all the Mayors, officers from urban development departments, and dignitaries from various states.

He mentioned that organising the National Urban Conclave and Mayoral Summit in Ahmedabad is a matter of pride. Under the leadership and guidance of PM and CM, Ahmedabad has achieved the status of both a Heritage City and the Cleanest City.

He said that this national-level Conclave and Summit have been organised to draw inspiration from the vision, commitment, and values of India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

This platform offers an opportunity for cities across the nation to exchange best practices.

The event will deliberate on planned urban development and the future of urban growth. Topics such as urban planning, sustainability, inclusivity, and the use of technology will be discussed. He also recalled several key decisions and initiatives undertaken by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during his tenure as President of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

The primary objective of this event is to bring together leaders to unite, innovate, lead, and transform India's urban landscape, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. During this Summit, Indian and international city mayors, commissioners, and representatives will collectively deliberate on the future planning of cities. (ANI)

