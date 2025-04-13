Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 13 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the 'Maha Rudri' organized by Vadnagara Nagar Mandal in Gandhinagar, celebrating the Patotsav of Hatkeshwar Mahadev, the revered deity of the Nagar community.

The Chief Minister offered prayers and performed 'Jal Abhishek' amid the chanting of mantras at the Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple, according to a press release.

Also Read | Gurugram: 6 Held for Robbing Man on Pretext of Offering Escort Service in Sector-29.

For the past 53 years, the Vadnagara Nagar Mandal in Gandhinagar has been celebrating the Patotsav annually with a collective Rudri on the occasion of Hatkeshwar Jayanti.

Nearly 800 Nagar families living in Gandhinagar organize a community meal (prasad) for members during Patotsav. This year, the CM attended the event in person and extended his heartfelt wishes to all Nagar community members on the occasion of Hatkeshwar Jayanti, the release stated.

Also Read | Tripura Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Inside Abandoned Madrassa Hostel in Kadamtala Area, 1 Arrested.

The event was also attended by Gandhinagar's Mayor, Mira Patel, MLA Rita Patel, MLA from Bhavnagar Sejal Pandya, Ruchir Bhatt of Gandhinagar City BJP, Mahendra Das, along with prominent dignitaries and Nagar families.

On this occasion, Prahar Anjariya, the Youth President of Shri Vadnagara Nagar Mandal Gandhinagar, honored the Chief Minister on behalf of the Nagar families by presenting him with a shawl, a picture of Hatkeshwar Dada, and a memento.

On Friday, CM Patel, addressing a gathering at the Visavadar Market Yard in Junagadh district, announced development works worth Rs 634 crore for the district, including Visavadar.

He also laid the foundation stone and presented completed projects valued at Rs 94 crore. He mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government's development-focused governance has ensured that the benefits reach even the remotest sections of society.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister affirmed that the government is committed to providing all necessary funding for development. He encouraged local teams to work in coordination and proactively submit proposals for new development projects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)