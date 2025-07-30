Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 30 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will attend the screening of a film titled "CALL 104", highlighting the success of the state government's 104 Health Helpline, which will be showcased at a multiplex in Ahmedabad.

As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), on this occasion, Chief Minister Patel, along with other dignitaries, the film's creators, and its star cast, will be present.

Also Read | Mirzapur Shocker: Man Hits Wife With Iron Griddle During Fight, Causes Death in Uttar Pradesh.

Launched in 2019, the 104 Health Helpline and Suicide Prevention Helpline were introduced to provide high-quality health-related services, medical advice, directory information, and guidance, as well as expert psychological counselling to people struggling with mental health issues and feelings of helplessness. The helpline has benefited numerous citizens statewide, with advanced technology ensuring timely delivery of quality services to even the remotest areas.

In the presence of the Chief Minister, the film will showcase the remarkable work carried out by the helpline team. Thousands of lives have been saved through this helpline. Beneficiaries of the helpline will also share their experiences with the Chief Minister on this occasion.

Also Read | Online Betting App Scam: Did Not Take Any Payment for Advertisement From Illegal Betting App, Prakash Raj Tells ED.

More than 7,000 suicide-related calls were responded to with proper guidance.

Since the launch of the 104 Health Helpline until June 2025, citizens have received appropriate responses and clinical psychologist guidance for 7,372 suicide-related calls. These calls include issues such as mental illness, family matters, personal relationships, financial problems, medical conditions, physical/sexual abuse, education-related concerns, and others.

After receiving such calls, citizens are provided with appropriate counselling. They are later contacted for further guidance. The helpline team also conducts follow-up calls to ensure continued support. Citizens are guided until their lives return to normal and stable conditions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)