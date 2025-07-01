Gandhinagar (Gujarat)[India], July 1 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while launching the statewide Jan Suraksha Santrupti Abhiyan on Tuesday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently placed the common citizen at the heart of all welfare initiatives.

According to the Gujarat CMO, the government is committed to ensuring that no eligible individual is left out of the benefits of social security schemes under the Prime Minister's leadership.

Patel further stressed that the administration is actively identifying and reaching out to underserved beneficiaries at their doorsteps to extend the full range of socio-economic entitlements.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's citizen-welfare-oriented approach, Jan Suraksha Santrupti Abhiyan, which commenced nationwide, was launched by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from Gandhinagar, in the presence of Finance Minister Shri Kanubhai Desai.

Jan Suraksha Santrupti Abhiyan, which will run from July 1 to September 30, aims to ensure that all eligible citizens receive the benefits of key social security schemes, promoting a safe and dignified life. At the launch event, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel distributed Rs 2 lakh cheques to three beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and handed over a Jan Dhan Yojana passbook to another beneficiary.

He stated that it is the state's social responsibility to make sure the benefits of the government's welfare schemes reach the underprivileged who remain deprived. He further emphasised the need to contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of such individuals and to bring the last person in the line into the mainstream of development, describing it as a noble opportunity to serve and uplift.

CM Patel urged everyone to help fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by ensuring that welfare benefits reach the needy and the last person, contributing to a Viksit Gujarat.

The Chief Minister directed district collectors, DDOs, urban authorities, and bank officials to prepare district action plans to achieve the saturation targets of welfare schemes under Jan Suraksha Santrupti Abhiyan.

The Finance Department's Principal Secretary, T Natarajan, outlined the campaign's objective and shared key data on financial inclusion schemes in Gujarat. He stated that the campaign would cover schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, KYC updates for Jan Dhan accounts, opening new accounts for non-financially active adults, and raising awareness about digital fraud prevention.

He informed that Gujarat has opened 1.93 crore Jan Dhan accounts, through which Rs 21,409 crore in DBT benefits have been transferred. Around 90 lakh beneficiaries are covered under PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and 1.92 crore under PM Suraksha Bima Yojana.

At the campaign launch, district collectors, DDOs, lead bankers, and villagers from Pundrasan (Gandhinagar) joined via video conference.(ANI)

