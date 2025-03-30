India News | Gujarat CM Patel Highlights Collective Celebrations of Religious Festivals

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 30 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Cheti Chand celebrations in Ahmedabad, connecting with Sindhi families. He also flagged off the grand Cheti Chand Shobha Yatra on this occasion, a release said on Sunday.

As the chief guest at the cultural event organized by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for the Cheti Chand festival, CM Bhupendra Patel extended his heartfelt wishes to the entire Sindhi community.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM noted that Cheti Chand also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, symbolizing new beginnings and prosperity. He highlighted the Sindhi community's generosity and resilience, praising their ability to turn challenges into opportunities. He emphasized that the community has made significant contributions to Gujarat's development, embodying the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' Furthermore, he acknowledged that the Sindhi community has excelled in every field, achieving remarkable success across various domains.

Speaking about the Sindhi community, Patel stated that although Sindhi remains their identity and language, the Sindhi community, having migrated from Sindh and made Gujarat their motherland and workplace, has seamlessly integrated into the state's rich and diverse culture, just like sugar dissolving in milk.

He further highlighted that collective celebrations of religious festivals provide the younger generation with an opportunity to connect with history and traditions. Additionally, the Prime Minister has initiated campaigns such as 'Catch the Rain,' 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to both preserve heritage and plan for the future. The Chief Minister urged the Sindhi community to take an active role in these initiatives, the statement added.

On this occasion, Patel once again flagged off the Cheti Chand Shobha Yatra.

State MLA Payal Kukrani expressed confidence that the Sindhi community would continue to contribute to Gujarat's development and commended the Chief Minister's leadership.

The event witnessed the presence of Pratibha Jain, Mayor of Ahmedabad; Hasmukh Patel, MP of Ahmedabad East; several MLAs, councilors, and a large number of members from the Sindhi community. (ANI)

