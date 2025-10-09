Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for North Gujarat is being held at Ganpat University, Mehsana, on October 9 and 10.

Before the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the Trade Show and Exhibition organised as a part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, in Mehsana, said an official release.

State Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, and Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput were also present in the event. Union Minister, Chief Minister, and other dignitaries visited the VGRC exhibition, featuring state-of-the-art innovations, products, and technologies from diverse sectors.

The event seeks to unite innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, MSMEs, startups, foreign buyers, large enterprises, government departments, PSUs, and global partners to promote the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, and sustainable economic growth.

Notably, the Trade Show exhibition spanning across an area of nearly 18,000 square meters features more than 400 exhibitors from sectors such as agriculture, food processing, and renewable energy. Additionally, leading corporate companies such as Torrent, Welspun, NHPC, NTPC, COSOL, Suzlon, Avada, Nirma, INOX, Adani, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid Corporation Limited, and ONGC have also participated.

Furthermore, as part of the exhibition, a Vendor Development Program (VDP) will be conducted in collaboration with organisations like Dudhsagar Dairy, ONGC, Western Railway, and McCain Foods, to strengthen industry linkages and foster the growth of local businesses. Reflecting the ethos of "Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi," the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference will showcase local entrepreneurship, grassroots innovation, and the strength of community development. This initiative will energise regional empowerment, foster global collaboration, and promote sustainable progress, further advancing the vision of a "Viksit Bharat through a Viksit Gujarat."

At the inauguration of the Trade Show and Exhibition, the Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, Mamta Verma, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, SJ Haider, secretaries of various departments, the District Collector, SK Prajapati, along with officers/officials of state government departments, industrialists, and investors were present. (ANI)

