Kolkata, October 9: Six Bangladeshis were arrested from two separate locations in Domkal subdivision of Murshidabad district early on Thursday morning. Murshidabad police arrested them from Bhatshala area under Domkal police station and Harudanga border area under Raninagar police station.

The police recovered two mobile phones with Bangladeshi SIM cards from them. The police are investigating their motive behind coming to India and whether there are others who have already entered the country illegally through the India-Bangladesh border in the district. Bangladeshi Infiltration, Fake Aadhaar Cases: ED Raids Contractor Altaf Hussain's Residence in Jharkhand's Pakur (Watch Video).

According to police sources, the team from Murshidabad's Domkal police station conducted multiple raids based on a tip-off. At that time, the police arrested two persons named Akash Sheikh (20) and Rabi Sheikh alias Soun Sheikh (19) from Bhatshala area. The arrested people are from Kishorganj village of Karimganj district in Bangladesh.

On the other hand, the police of Raninagar police station conducted a raid in the border village of Harudanga and arrested four people. They have been identified as Mohammad Tariqul Islam (30), Mohammad Jasimuddin (29), Mohammad Nur Islam (36) and Mohammad Rabiul Islam. Their homes are in Saharagachi village of Godagari police station in Rajshahi district in Bangladesh. Bangladeshis With Fake Aadhaar Cards Arrested: BSF Foils Infiltration Bid Along Indo-Bangladesh Border in West Bengal’s Murshidabad.

Police said that the Bangladeshis crossed the border into India without any valid documents. "The arrested people said during interrogation that they had come to India in search of work. A case has been registered against the arrested people under the section of illegal entry. They will be produced at a court later in the day. We will seek their custody to investigate further into the matter," said a senior officer of Murshidabad district police.

Besides, the police have also started an investigation into how they entered the country and whether any other gang is involved in this incident. "The entire matter is being investigated. After getting them in custody, we will be able to know further about their motives behind coming here," added the police officer.

