Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), the nodal agency for industrial development in Gujarat, is set to establish a new Agro Food Park in Chhapra Village, Rajkot.

This initiative is a strategic move by the Government of Gujarat to strengthen the existing value chain of the state's Agro and Food Processing sector and attract significant investment. The GIDC is responsible for ensuring the orderly establishment and organisation of industries in Gujarat's industrial estates, providing core support and developing specialised infrastructure such as water augmentation, distribution systems, culverts, overbridges, training centres, and warehouses, according to the release.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Rupee Crashes to Record Low Beyond 90 per Dollar for 1st Time Ever.

Gujarat has a total of 20 Agro production clusters, with products such as Banana, Potato, Finger Millet, Okra, and many others. The Agro food park also has a prominent presence in Kutch and Saurashtra region in districts like Jamnagar, Porbandar and Dwarka. Rajkot holds a strong presence of Food processing, agriculture-based and ancillary industries, along with prominent companies like Balaji Wafers, etc, in the nearby vicinity.

The proposed industrial estate at Chhapra covers an area of 35 hectares. The location offers excellent logistical benefits, which are crucial for the food processing industry. It boasts good road connectivity, being situated just 1 km from State Highway (SH) 25 km away from the Railway station and 55 km away from Hirajar Airport, Rajkot. Furthermore, the proximity to the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) provides efficient transport links. For international trade, the nearest major port, Kandla, is approximately 200 km away, the release said.

Also Read | Delhi MCD By-Election Results 2025: BJP Wins 7 Seats While AAP Secures 3, Congress Also Opens Account.

The park will also feature an Admin Complex, a Common Facility Centre (CFC), and essential lighting through Streetlights. To support the logistics of the Agro-food industry, the park will include various Storage facilities like warehouses and cold storage. Additionally, a state-of-the-art Laboratory will be established with facilities for testing, research, and development to ensure high standards and innovation within the sector.

The Government of Gujarat has announced various schemes for food processing and other welfare schemes to attract investment, promote sustainable agro-food processing, and enhance the income of livelihood-dependent communities.

The projects at Mudetha (Banaskantha) and Chhapra (Rajkot) are key parts of this strategy and are envisaged to collectively attract an investment of Rs 500 Crore. This investment is projected to generate approximately 30,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. The Upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot on 8th and 9th January will serve as a dynamic platform to further cater to the entire food processing value chain, attract investments, and establish a collaborative ecosystem for the growth of the food processing industry in the Kutch and Rajkot districts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)