Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 20 (ANI): Nine people were killed and over 10 others got injured on Thursday morning when a speeding car rammed into a crowd gathered at an accident site on a flyover in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, police said.

The incident took place near the ISKCON temple on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway. "Last night a Jaguar car killed 9 people and injured 10-11 people. The driver has been admitted to hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic West, Ahmedabad, Nita Desai said.

Also Read | ‘Otherwise We Will Take Action’: Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance of Manipur Violence Video, Seeks Report From Centre and State by July 28.

The driver of the car has been hospitalised with injuries, the DCP said adding that he will be arrested after the doctor gives the go-ahead.

As per information, a Home Guard Jawan who was present at the spot of the accident was among those killed in the incident.

Also Read | Dead Lizard Allegedly Found in Mid-Day Meal in Bihar School, 93 Students Fall Ill.

The family person of the police personnel who died in the accident said, “He just went to help others, he was doing his duty and this happened to him. Strict punishment should be served to the car driver, we need justice, no matter if the accused is a builder or a businessman, give us justice”.

Taking note of the accident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Taking to Twitter, CM said, "The accident that happened last night at ISKCON Bridge in Ahmedabad is very sad. I express my heartfelt condolences. The state government has given Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured."

The accident occured around 1 am on Thursday morning.

Kripa Patel, Medical Officer, Sola Civil Hospital, said, "12 people were brought to the hospital out of which 9 were dead." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)