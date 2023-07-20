Patna, July 20: At least 93 students fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar's Banka district, an official said. The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Anandpur middle school in Rajaun block. Food Poisoning in Telangana: 40 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Hostel Food in Private College in Warangal District.

The students have claimed that a dead lizard was mixed in the meal. But officials have denied the allegation. The students suffered from stomach ache and incessant vomiting, following which they were admitted to a health centre in Rajaun block where doctors discharged them after preliminary treatment. Kerala: Death of Student From Kasargod Not Due to Food Poisoning; Police Suspect a Plot.

"After learning of the incident, a Block Development Officer was immediately sent to conduct af probe. There was no lizard in the mid-day meal. Every time a mid-day meal is prepared in the school, the teachers and the cook eat it first before it is served to students,” Banka District Magistrate Anshul Kumar said.

