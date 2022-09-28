Ahmedabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 93 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,74,552, the state health department said.

A total of 146 people were discharged, which raised the number of recoveries to 12,62,618, leaving the state with 900 active cases, it said.

The count of COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 11,034, the department said in a release.

Ahmedabad district reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases, Surat 22, Vadodara 11, and Rajkot 10, among others.

With 90,052 more people vaccinated against COVID-19, the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 12.67 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,74,552, new cases 93, death toll 11,034, discharged 12,62,618, active cases 900, people tested so far - figures not released.

