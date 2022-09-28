The Melody Queen:

Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28th September 1929 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her father, Dinanath Mangeshkar, was a classical singer as well as a theatre artist. When she was 5 years old, she began working as a theatre artist in sangeet nataks. She also started taking singing lessons from her father. Later, at the age of 8 in 1938, Mangeshkar gave her 1st public performance. Much before India won independence, Mangeshkar started her musical journey at the age of 12. She sang two songs in the studio for the first time on the radio on December 16.

A Voice for All Ages:

Lata got her biggest break when she was given the chance to sing the song “Aayega Aanewaala” for the movie ‘Mahal’. The song was a super hit. The period of 1950s witnessed tremendous growth in her career. She worked with all the famous composers of that era like Shankar Jaikishan, S D Burman, Naushad, etc. The period of 1960s made her the queen of Bollywood playback singing. During the 1960s, Lata didi, as she was popularly known, recorded 30,000 songs and won the Guinness World Record. After this, she became the most recorded voice in history.