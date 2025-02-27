Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI): Firefighting teams continued their efforts to extinguish a fire that broke out at a textile store in Surat's Shiv Shakti market on Wednesday morning.

The blaze, which started earlier, has prompted authorities to respond swiftly as they work to bring the situation under control.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhagirath Gadhavi said that the area had been cordoned off while teams were engaged in controlling the fire.

"Fire brigade teams are engaged in extinguishing the fire in Shiv Shakti cloth market. The entire area has been cordoned off; the Police have evacuated the entire area. Police have also been deployed on a large scale. Work is being done to ensure that there is no traffic in the surrounding areas. All teams are deployed here. There are other shops here, so the Police are present here to ensure their safety. There are 800 shops in Shiv Shakti market, all shops are closed, shops in the surrounding markets have also been closed," DCP Gadhavi told ANI.

Earlier, Chief Fire Officer Vasant Parekh told ANI that it would take time to douse the fire.

"The fire spread from the basement to the first, second and third floors. It will take time to douse the fire," Parekh said.

"A few of the fire brigade personnel were stuck, but they have been evacuated. 15 teams are there. There has been no casualty," he added.

Reportedly, a second fire broke out in this area in less than 24 hours, affecting more than 800 stores. (ANI)

