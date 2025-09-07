Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 7 (ANI): The current monsoon season's average rainfall in Gujarat has been recorded at 102.89 per cent, with the southern region receiving the highest at 107.99 per cent, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

According to reports received by the SEOC, "The average rainfall of the current season in the state has been recorded at 102.89 per cent. In which 106.50 per cent rainfall has been recorded in the North Gujarat region, 107.34 per cent in the East Central Gujarat region, 91.29 per cent in the Saurashtra region and 107.99 per cent in the South region."

Also Read | Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Idol Taken for Immersion at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty Amid Emotional Farewell by Thousands of Devotees (Watch Videos).

In the last 24 hours, Kaprada recorded 10 inches of rainfall, while Poshina and Dharampur received 6 inches each. More than 4 inches of rain were reported in Radhanpur, Umargam, Bhachau, Lakhni, Talod and Palanpur.

The SEOC said, "During the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on September 7, a total of 15 talukas, including Sanand, Kadi, Botad, Santrampur, Satlasana, Danta, Paddhari, Vav, Dhanera, Patan, Pardi, Bhiloda, Khedbrahma, Prantij, Umarpada, and Modasa, have recorded about three inches of rainfall."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 7, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

It added, "Apart from this, a total of 38 talukas, including Mehsana, Tankara, Bayad, Siddhpur, Rapar, Jamkandorana, Dhanpur Khergam, Idar, Vapi, Sagbara, Jhalod, Kheralu, Visnagar, Balasinor, Tilkawada, Maliya, Daskroi, Halol, Jambudhoda, Dasada, Sankheda, Dahod, Viramgam, Dhoraji, Jodiya, Jotana, Valsad, Kadana, Halvad, Suigam, Unjha, Rajkot, Tharad, Bodeli, Dhrol and Vadnagar, have received two inches of rain. While reports of one to half an inch of rain have been received in the other 75 talukas of the state."

Overall, significant rainfall was reported in 139 talukas across Gujarat in the past day.

Meanwhile, states in North India continue to be affected by flooding due to heavy rainfall. In Punjab, rising river levels have submerged several villages and left thousands struggling for essential supplies. Officials said the death toll in the state has risen to 46. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)