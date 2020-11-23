Ahmedabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 1,487 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 1,98,899, the state health department said.

With 17 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 3,876, the department said in a release.

At the same time, 1,234 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,81,187, it said.

The number of active cases has risen to 13,836.

Gujarat's COVID-19 case recovery rate now stands at 91.09 per cent.

