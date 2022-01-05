Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 5 (ANI): Gujarat reported 3,350 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday.

With this, the active cases are over 10,000 in the state.

Also Read | How To Change PF Nomination Online Via epfiindia.gov.in; Here Is Step-By-Step Guide For EPFO Members.

During the last 24 hours, 50 new Omicron cases were reported, taking the active tally to 92.

The total Omicron cases in the state have gone up to 204 with 112 recoveries. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: National Museum To Remain Shut Till Further Orders Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)