Mumbai, January 5: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has a number of online features on its website. These features give easy access to a variety of services. One of the features allow users to change PF nomination online. Notably, all EPFO members can submit EPF and EPS nominations digitally by logging into the EPFO website - epfindia.gov.in. EPFO also extended the deadline to change the PF nomination. EPFO Money Withdrawal: How to Withdraw Second COVID-19 Advance From EPF Online Via epfindia.gov.in.

With the new feature, EPFO members can submit a fresh PF nomination on their own. A third-party nomination is not required now. On its official Twitter handle, EPFO wrote, "#EPF Members can file fresh nomination to change existing EPF/#EPS nomination." Notably, the most recent PF nomination will be considered as final. How to Withdraw PF Money Online; Check Step by Step Process to Withdraw Your Provident Fund From EPFO Unified Member Portal.

Here Are Steps To Change The PF Nomination Online:

Visit the official website of the EPFO- epfindia.gov.in .

. Under the "Service" tab, select the "'For Employees" option from the drop-down menu.

Then, under the "Services" option select 'Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)".

Login with your UAN and password;

Select "E-Nomination" option under the "Manage" tab,

Select "yes" to change your family declaration.

Select "Add Family Details".

Go to "Nomination Details".

Click "Save EPF Nomination".

Click on "E-sign" to generate an OTP.

An OTP will be sent to the phone number linked with your Aadhaar card.

Enter the OTP.

EPFO members can now add more than one nomination member. For this, no physical documents are required. Earlier, it was done manually after Form 2 was submitted to the EPFO by the employer. With the new feature, EPFO members can change PF nominations beyond the last day of December. Previously, December 31 was the deadline to change the PF nomination.

