Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): As many as 919 new positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths were reported in Gujarat, said state Family and Welfare Department on Sunday.

According to the state Family and Welfare Department, 963 people were discharged while the number of active cases stands at 13,936 in the state.

Also Read | Swine Flu: Risk of H1N1 Virus in Madhya Pradesh Amid Season Change & COVID-19 Pandemic.

The state conducted 51,370 coronavirus tests today taking the tally of total tests to 57,42,742. While there are 65 people on ventilators in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)