New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the people of Gujarat after the BJP comprehensively won the local body polls in the state, and said the results reaffirm the deep-rooted bond between them and the BJP.

"Results of the local body polls across Gujarat and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation reaffirm the deep-rooted bond between the people of Gujarat and BJP. Gratitude to the people for repeatedly blessing us. Kudos to all @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas for working hard at the grassroots," he tweeted.

In his reaction, BJP president J P Nadda said the win highlights people's continuous faith in Modi's leadership and the BJP's pro-people policies.

The ruling BJP retained the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) and won in two other civic bodies in Gujarat, while the Congress wrested the Bhanvad municipality in Devbhumi-Dwarka district from the saffron party.

