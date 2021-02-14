Ahmedabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 247 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,65,244, the state Health department said.

With one more person succumbing to the viral infection in Ahmedabad, the state's overall toll went up to 4,401, it said.

A total of 270 people were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,59,104, the department said in a release. The state is now left with 1,739 active cases.

During the day, 6,983 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated at 317 booths in Gujarat, taking the total number of inoculations under the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive so far to 7,91,602.

Among cities, Vadodara recorded the highest number of 60 new cases, followed by 50 in Ahmedabad, 39 in Rajkot, 38 in Surat, six in Junagadhh while Gandhinagar and Anand each reported seven new cases. Kutch and Narmada each added five fresh cases, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,65,244, new cases 247, death toll 4,401, discharged 2,59,104, active cases 1,739, people tested so far - figures not released.

The Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli reported no new cases or recovery during the day.

The UT's overall count of COVID-19 cases stands at 3,372, and the number of recoveries is 3,368, leaving it with two active cases, both in Daman, officials said.

