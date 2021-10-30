Ahmedabad, Oct 30 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 31 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 8,26,557, while one death, in Surat, took the toll to 10,089, an official said.

The recovery count reached 8,16260 after 14 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 208 active cases, including five patients on ventilator support, he said.

Surat led with six cases, followed by five each in Jamnagar and Vadodara, four in Valsad, among other districts, he added.

A release said 3.64 lakh people were inoculated against COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered in Gujarat to 7.06 crore.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nahar Haveli, Daman and Diu has so far reported 10,654 COVID-19 cases and 10,645 recoveries, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active tally of five.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,557, new cases 31, death toll 10,089, discharged 8,16,260, active cases 208, people tested so far - figures not released.

