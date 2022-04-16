Ahmedabad, Apr 16 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported four COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 12,24,142, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,942, a health department official said.

So far, 12,13,074 people have been discharged post recovery, including 32 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 126, he added.

The new cases comprise three from Vadodara and one from Sabarkantha, the official said.

As many as 40,250 people were inoculated against COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the overall number of doses administered in Gujarat to 10.67 crore, a government release informed.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, local officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,142, new cases 4, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,13,074, active cases 126, people tested so far - figures not released.

