Ahmedabad, Jul 18 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 596 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 12,43,327, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 604 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,27,605, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,954, he said.

The state is now left with 4,768 active cases, with eight patients on ventilator support, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported the highest 208 infections, followed by Surat at 74 cases, Vadodara at 54, Mehsana at 39, Banaskantha at 37, among others.

A total of 69,904 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat on Monday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 11.25 crore.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported one new case and one recovery, which has left the region with nine active cases, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,43,327, new cases 596, death toll 10,954, discharged 12,27,605, active cases 4,768, people tested so far - figures not released.

