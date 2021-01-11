Ahmedabad, Jan 11 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported615 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 2,52,559, the state health department said.

With three more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 4,347, it said.

A total of 746 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,40,517, the department said in a release.

Gujarat's COVID-19 case recovery rate has improved to 95.23 per cent now, it said.

The state is now left with 7,695 active cases.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, the state health department did not provide the number of coronavirus tests conducted across Gujarat on Monday.

The total number of samples tested in Gujarat until January 9 is 1,01,01,064, as per the health department.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,52,559, new cases 615, deaths 4,347, active cases 7,695, and people tested so far 1,01,01,064.

