Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 14 (ANI): A school incharge teacher has been suspended by the Municipal Primary Education Committee for organising a get-together and serving non-vegetarian food inside the school premises, thereby disobeying the school's guidelines in Gujarat.

Rajendra Kapadia, the chairman of the Municipal Primary Education Committee, stated that the school, originally an English-medium institution, had previously offered Telugu language classes, which were subsequently discontinued.

Also Read | South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: FIR Registered After Student Sexually Assaulted at SAU's Campus in Delhi (Watch Videos).

Prabhakar, the school incharge teacher, used to teach Telugu. After the discontinuation of the language as a subject, he was posted as the incharge of the English medium school.

Kapadia further mentioned that Prabhakar organised a get-together at School No. 342 for alumni who had passed 9-10 years ago, inside the school premises. During the party, he served chicken-based dishes to the guests.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 14, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Chairman of the Municipal Primary Education Committee stated that he received information about the incident from the media. After contacting the school incharge and confirming the authenticity of the reports, he decided to take strict action against Prabhakar and suspended him.

Speaking on the incident, Kapadia stated, "Yesterday I got to know through media that a get together was organised in School no. 342...Chicken was served in that...Today, we felt that some action should be taken against him (the teacher who organised the get-together) and ordered his suspension...The teacher's name was Prabhakar. He had organised a get-together for students who graduated 9-10 years ago..."

"I think he was Telugu, and all the people present there were of the Telugu community only...According to the Municipal Primary Education Committee, non-vegetarian food is not allowed to be served inside the school premises," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)