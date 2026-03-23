Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 23 (ANI): The Gujarat Urban Development Mission launched the eNagar Portal as a single digital platform for multiple urban civic services, aiming to simplify citizen access to municipal services, according to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Guided by responsiveness, transparency, and accountability, the portal offers services such as registrations, tax payments, rent and licences, hall bookings, water and drainage connections, and building permissions. Citizens can access these services 24x7 online, make digital payments via cards, UPI, or net banking, and download certificates and receipts from a single platform, the release said.

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In the financial year 2025-26, the portal recorded over 18 lakh transactions and generated ₹1,031 crore in revenue, up from 26 lakh transactions and ₹1,522 crore in FY 2024-25. Overall, the platform facilitated more than 1.24 crore transactions and generated ₹6,076 crore in revenue since its launch, the CMO release added.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, the portal aligns with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of a Digital India, which aims to use technology to make government services more accessible, transparent, and citizen-friendly.

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The portal incorporated new technologies such as an AI chatbot to help citizens access information and services and a Bhashini-enabled page supporting 23 languages, making the platform accessible to people from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

The initiative reduces paperwork, eliminates long queues at municipal offices, and makes public services faster and more transparent across Gujarat. Citizens can use the portal to pay fees, taxes, and other charges, complete registrations, and receive certificates online, providing a single-window system for civic services, the release added.

Officials highlighted that the platform's success reflected growing adoption of digital governance and the time it saved for residents across the state. (ANI)

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