Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 21 (ANI): As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the Gujarat government under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is promoting extensive tree plantation efforts to increase Gujarat's green cover, a release said on Wednesday.

As per the release, the state has set an ambitious target of planting 17 crore trees by March 2025. Halol Municipality in Panchmahal district has undertaken a commendable initiative as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. In partnership with the Panchmahal Forest Department, Halol municipality is leading efforts to cultivate the rare 'Krishna Vad' tree species across municipalities in Gujarat.

Dedicated to the happiness of its citizens, Halol Municipality launched 'Vad Vruksh Yatra' on August 27, 2024, coinciding with Nand Mahotsav in Dakor, the land of Krishna.

Hiral Thaker, Chief Officer of Halol Municipal Corporation and a strong supporter of the conservation of rare tree species has urged more people to participate in the Krishna Vad Abhiyan. Always committed to nature, Hiral Thaker shared her vision for Mission Krishna Vad.

Inspired by the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she aims to conserve rare and endangered tree species. The Krishna Vad, which is native to India, is critically endangered, with only 15 remaining places in Gujarat. She donated cuttings of Krishna Vad branches from her field to the forest nursery at Halol Ranipura, where over 200 new cuttings were successfully grown, the release said.

This initiative has been supported by Regional Commissioner SP Bhagora, DFO of the Forest Department Minal Jani, RFO Nidhi Dave, and Forester Rohit Makwana from the Halol Forest Department.

As part of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched by the Prime Minister, Halol Municipality's initiative to plant the rare Krishna Vad is evolving from concept to reality. The primary purpose of this initiative is to remove Krishna Vad from the endangered species list. By January 26, trees will be planted in all 157 municipalities across the state, spreading the message of nature protection and the conservation of rare species like Krishna Vad to as many people as possible, it said.

Under this campaign, Krishna Vad trees have been planted in all municipalities of the Vadodara Zone, and a total of 40 Krishna Vad trees have been planted across municipal areas in five other zones of Gujarat. This 'Vad Vruksh Yatra,' which began in Dakor, will conclude in the city of Dwarka, the land of Lord Shri Krishna, on January 25, 2025. However, Hiral Thaker remarks that the journey as a nature lover will continue indefinitely.

Hiral Thakar elaborates on Halol Municipality's choice of Krishna Vad for tree plantation under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign: "Nature is divine and has been revered in ancient Sanatan civilization. In Gita, Lord Krishna refers to himself as 'Ashvattha', which signifies the Peepal tree. Krishna Vad is the tree associated with Krishna, having both religious and scientific significance. Therefore, it is crucial to promote the conservation message for this rare species."

The banyan tree is celebrated for its wide range of health benefits, thanks to its medicinal properties. The Krishna Vad is highly beneficial for the prevention of skin diseases, dental issues, stomach ailments, diabetes, and more. Banyan leaves are packed with essential nutrients, including protein, fibre, calcium, and phosphorus, and they have significant religious importance in Hinduism. The roots, known as 'Vadawai', are effective in stabilizing loose teeth, while the Banyan milk is traditionally used as a remedy for women experiencing infertility, it said.

Additionally, the banyan fruit attracts various bird species. Krishna Vad, a rare type of banyan, requires many years to reach its full growth potential. Interestingly, folklore associated with Krishna Vad indicates that its twisted, bowl-shaped leaves were utilized by Lord Krishna to conceal and relish butter, which is why Krishna Vad is also affectionately called 'Makhan Katora Vad' (Butter Bowl Tree), added the release. (ANI)

