Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 15 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Gandhinagar between the State Government's Department of Labour, Skill Development, and Employment and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Limited, in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The MoU is a step towards fostering skill development and employment opportunities, the statement from the CMO stated on Saturday.

"Under this MoU, L&T will establish a Construction Skill Training Institute (CSTI) in Vadnagar, North Gujarat. The State Government's Department of Labour, Skill Development, and Employment will allocate ten acres of land for the institute. The construction of the building for this institute, set to begin in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown of Vadnagar, along with other infrastructural facilities, including accommodation and dining arrangements for trainees, will be funded by L&T under CSR at an estimated cost of Rs22 crore," read the statement

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by Labour, Employment, and Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, Chief Minister's Additional Chief Secretary M K Das, and Principal Secretary Vinod Rao.

"This institute will play a crucial role in providing a skilled and trained workforce equipped with expertise in construction technology for various developmental projects in the Dharoi Dam region of North Gujarat, as well as for Bharatmala projects and other mega construction initiatives," the statement added.

This training institute in Vadnagar will be beneficial for the youth of Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Mehsana, and Patan districts. It will offer specialised short-term training programs including Structural and Finishing Technology, Smart City Technician (CCTV and OFC), Solar and Transmission Line Tower Erection, and Fire and Life Safety.

"During the training period, participants will be provided with accommodation and meal facilities. Additionally, over 1,000 young individuals will have the opportunity to benefit from these skill development programs each year," it added.

On behalf of the state government, this MoU was signed by the K D Lakhani, Director of the Gujarat State Skill Development Mission, and J Kabil, Vice President (HR) of L&T formally exchanged the agreement. (ANI)

