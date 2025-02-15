Srikakulam, February 15: A bus carrying 35 students overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, leaving five students injured, police said. According to officials, the bus overturned in a pond between Mandasa and Umagiri in Andhra Pradesh.

The injured students were transported to Mandasa Hospital in a 108 ambulance for treatment.

Mandasa Sub-Inspector Krishna Prasad confirmed that a case has been registered. The bus has been retrieved from the pond, and further details are awaited.

