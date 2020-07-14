Ahmedabad, Jul 14 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat may have risen over the past few days but the fatality rate has been brought down successfully, said state Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Rajkot, Ravi said it was "natural" to see a rise in cases after easing of lockdown restrictions, also termed as "unlock" by authorities.

"A comparison of daily positive cases and deaths will reveal we have been successful in decreasing the case fatality ratio or CFR. It has now reduced to 2 to 3 per cent," Ravi said.

Rajkot accounted for 24 of the 915 cases that were detected in the state in the last 24 hours.

While the figure of 915 is almost double the daily case rise of about a month ago, the number of deaths during this 24-hour period, at 14, is around half the daily toll of that time.

Queried on whether the "unlock" phase has fueled a spike in case, Ravi said, "It is natural that cases will rise after unlock. Lockdown was imposed to stop the infection. But, we have to strike a balance because it is equally important to see people earn their livelihoods," Ravi said.

