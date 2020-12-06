Srinagar, Dec 6 (PTI) Kashmir experienced a dry but cold weather with Baltal being recorded as the coldest place in the valley at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, officials said on Sunday.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, they said.

All the remaining weather stations, including Pahalgam, recorded minimum temperature above zero degree Celsius.

Anantnag at 4.6 degrees Celsius was the warmest place in the valley on Saturday night.

The MeT department has forecast rain over the next few days with a possibility of snow in higher reaches owing to a Western Disturbance affecting the local weather system. PTI MIJ

