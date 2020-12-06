New Delhi, December 6: The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), a Rajasthan-based constituent of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), extended support to the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions on Tuesday. The announcement was made in a statement issued today by party chief and Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal.

RLP, by supporting the shutdown call, has apparently endorsed the grievances of protesting farmers against Narendra Modi-led central government. The party, which also has three MLAs in Rajasthan assembly along with a lone Lok Sabha seat, will take the final call on December 8 on quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA coalition. BJP Ally in Rajasthan, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Threatens to Quit NDA If Farm Laws Not Withdrawn.

"Rashtriya Loktantrik Party supports the call for 'Bharat Bandh by farmers'. The PM should take back the farm laws. We will take a decision on whether RLP will stay in NDA or not after December 8," Beniwal said.

Earlier this week, Beniwal had posted a tweet through his official social media handle, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the controversial farm reform laws. In the tweet in which he tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Beniwal had warned that the RLP may quit the NDA if the demand of protesting farmers is not effectively addressed.

If Beniwal walks of the saffron camp, it would be the second loss of ally for the NDA. In September, BJP's oldest alliance partner - the Punjab-based Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) - left the coalition to mark its against the passage of farm reform laws. Another BJP ally, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has expressed apprehensions over the Bill despite ruling out the possibility of quitting the Haryana government.

