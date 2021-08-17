Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): YSR Congress Party MP Nandigam Suresh on Monday slammed TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and said he is trying to take political mileage out of the murder case of BTech student in Guntur.

Briefing mediapersons, Suresh said, "The murder of BTech student Ramya at Guntur is painful. Everybody felt bad about it. Police are acting fast in that case. While their family members are in grief, Nara Lokesh went there and played dirty politics. Lokesh immediately flew to Guntur and went to the house of the bereaved, faster than a vulture that goes to a dead body."

"Lokesh did not seem to be sympathetic towards that family for the loss of their daughter but he seems to be happy of getting a chance to slam the government," added the YSRCP MP.

He said Andhra Pradesh government is taking all measures to ensure punishment to the culprit and the accused has been already arrested by the police.

"But Lokesh spewed venom on the government within one day after the incident. He came from Hyderabad not to console the family but to grab a chance to make wild allegations. Lokesh is playing dirty politics. He is making unnecessary allegations. Lokesh and his party workers abused the police," stated Suresh.

"Lokesh is trying to get cases registered against him. He is thinking that it would make him a hero. But he is zero and remains zero forever. The gruesome murder of Ramya is very painful. The Chief Minister is very serious on such incidents. Our government will take stern action against the culprit," he added. (ANI)

