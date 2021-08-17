Xiaomi had launched Redmi Note 10S smartphone in India earlier this year alongside the Redmi Watch. The handset sits in between Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro in the product lineup. Recently, the company introduced a new ‘Starlight Purple’ colour variant of the smartphone in Malaysia. The same colour variant is expected to hit our shores very soon. The company has teased the purple colour variant on Twitter, confirming its arrival for the Indian market. Redmi 10 To Come With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC & 90Hz Refresh Rate: Report.

Redmi India discreetly dropped a couple of teasers on its official Twitter account confirming the imminent launch of Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple. However, it remains to be seen if the same variant is christened as Starlight Purple as Xiaomi is known for naming colours of its models differently for India. So, there's a possibility that the upcoming Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple variant could be called something else in the country.

The sky is PURPLE?! 💜 It's a Monday without blues, with this serene #ShotOnRedmi😍capture. #RedmiNote10S #SavageCamera pic.twitter.com/90kJrcsBae — Redmi India - #RedmiBook Super Start Life (@RedmiIndia) August 16, 2021

The Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple, which was recently launched in Malaysia, is priced at RM 899 (around Rs 15,800). The Malaysian-spec model is an 8GB + 128GB storage variant. If Xiaomi introduces the handset in the same memory configuration, it is likely to be priced more than the top model 6GB + 128GB, which costs Rs 15,999. Currently, the Redmi Note 10S is offered in three colour options - Onyx Black, Ocean Blue and Pebble White.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Purple Colour Variant Teased (Photo Credits: Amazon.in)

Apart from colour, the overall specifications of the handset will remain the same as that of the regular variant. As for specifications, the phone comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 64MP quad-cameras, dual stereo speakers, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and much more.

