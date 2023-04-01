Gurugram, Apr 1 (PTI) A man was allegedly duped of Rs 8.5 lakh on the promise of earning money by liking videos on YouTube, police here said on Saturday.

Sector 31 resident Simranjeet Singh Nanda also alleged that the fraudsters added him to a Telegram group on the promise of earning higher returns on investment. However, neither did they share the profit nor return the principal amount.

He alleged in his police complaint that he received a WhatsApp message regarding an investment opportunity and connected with some people on Telegram. According to the initial proposal, he was to like videos on YouTube and promised Rs 50 per like.

Later, the fraudsters allegedly requested him to transfer some money for "merchant tasks". Nanda transferred about Rs 8.5 lakh in four transactions on March 27, 28, 29 and 30.

While he did receive some profit on the first two transactions, he did not get the invested money nor the profit, Nanda alleged.

On the basis of his complaint, an FIR was registered against under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66-D of the IT Act at Cyber Crime (East) police station on Friday.

An investigation is underway, the police said.

