Guwahati, Dec 6 (PTI) The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) of Guwahati on Friday said that it has achieved international recognition for customer experience from Airports Council International (ACI).

The LGBIA has become the first such facility in the northeastern region to achieve this recognition, the airport said in a statement.

Also Read | India's Forex Reserves Jump USD 1.51 Billion to USD 658.091 Billion, End Consecutive Declines.

The LGBIA has achieved Level 2 of the ACI's Airport Customer Experience Accreditation.

“This recognition from ACI is the outcome of teams and stakeholders coming together. LGBIA is committed to continuous improvement in the manner in which passengers experience the airport, with the implementation of digital and technological interventions that make for a seamless travel through the airport,” said a spokesperson of Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL).

Also Read | Maternal Deaths in Karnataka: Toll Reaches 6, State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Says 327 Cases Reported in 2024.

The GIAL is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

The Accreditation highlights LGBIA's commitment to incorporating passenger feedback and addressing their concerns with sincerity and efficiency through Customer Response Management System, the spokesperson added.

The ACI Airport Customer Experience Accreditation is a comprehensive programme designed to help airports improve their customer experience management.

It sets a global benchmark for airports striving to deliver exceptional customer service.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)