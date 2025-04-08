Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): Taking inspiration from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision for the protection and empowerment of children - both offline and online - has served as the guiding force for many progressive initiatives in the state, the Assam Police through its child-friendly policing initiative Sishu Mitra, on Monday organized "Infantia - India's First National Dialogue on Children's Rights on the Internet" in Guwahati.

Organized in collaboration with PIIR Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to protecting children's rights online, and supported by UNICEF India, Infantia was held in a city-based hotel, and Assam DGP delivered the keynote address in the programme.

Bollywood Actor and parenting influencer Neha Dhupia also joined as a Guest Speaker in a Fireside Chat on how films, OTT, and internet culture influence children.

Neha Dhupia said, "I feel the demarcation has to be set by parents and conversations like this are necessary... The creative economy is still new, and while some see its potential, others ignore the risks - especially when children's safety is at stake. Like crossing a road, we need to instil caution... Parents may not realise the dangers until we have more open discussions and highlight the flip side. It's important to protect our children, and this is a start... We have shared the hashtag #DontBeASharent - use it, be aware and take the warning seriously."

Meanwhile, at the event, Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said, "Under the honourable Chief Minister, our goal is to shift from an insurgency-oriented force to a citizen-centric service. Today's conversation around #DontBeASharent and children's rights is vital--especially in the digital age. Post-COVID, we don't even realise how deeply children are immersed online. This initiative may be the first in Asia to raise awareness about children's digital rights... The aim is to start conversations--between parents, children, teachers, and society--so we can truly understand how to protect them. We're always available--on social media and WhatsApp--for support. Let's come together in the digital age to protect our children. The hashtags are #DontBeASharent and #Infantia.

This National-Level Conclave builds on the momentum of Assam Police's award-winning campaign, #DontBeASharent, and aims to spark critical conversations around making the digital world safer and more inclusive for children.

Infantia marks a milestone in the Assam Police's evolving role as not just enforcers of the law but as empathetic partners in creating a digitally safe and nurturing environment for every child in India. (ANI)

