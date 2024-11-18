Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 18 (ANI): Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati processed over 1.74 lakh passengers over the last ten days, since November 6th, 2024, according to a statement from the airport authority.

In a statement the authority said that the Airport successfully managed 1,202 flights, ensuring smooth operations for passengers.

LGBI Airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship incubator of the globally diversified Adani Portfolio.

"On 14th November, LGBI Airport recorded its highest passenger count of the year, with over 20,413 passengers passing through the terminal and 146 Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs). In the same festive week, GAU Airport witnessed the second highest passenger movement, on 10th November, when the airport served 20,016 passengers with 131 flight movements," said the statement.

Notably, LGBI Airport achieved its highest-ever international passenger traffic in October, with 7,651 passengers with 104 Aircraft Traffic Movements.

"On regular days, Guwahati Airport manages an average of approximately 17,500 passengers each day, with 127 Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs). The smooth and seamless passenger movement of over 1.74 lakh travellers is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all the airport stakeholders, including AAI, CISF, Immigration, Customs, airline partners and the LGBI Airport team. This exceptional accomplishment is attributed to several ongoing and completed infrastructure updates and constant improvements to the infrastructure at Guwahati Airport. LGBI Airport's strategic expansion and enhanced connectivity have played a pivotal role in driving this positive momentum. As Guwahati continues to grow as a major economic hub in the North East, LGBI Airport is well-positioned to serve as a vital gateway for both domestic and international travellers," said the statement. (ANI)

