New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday said that its HTT-40 trainer aircraft completed its spin certification flight testing.

The aircraft has already completed ten turn spins and is ready for operational clearance, informed the HAL in a tweet.

HTT-40 is an indigenous trainer aircraft developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. (ANI)

