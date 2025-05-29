Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Two police personnel, including a constable, were injured during an encounter in Hapur on Wednesday, where Naveen Kumar, a notorious sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was killed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Additional SP, Noida, Raj Kumar Mishra, stated, "Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Noida unit and Delhi Police's Special Cell yesterday got information that the absconding accused of a murder case of Farsh Bazar is visiting Hapur. When police intercepted the criminal, he started firing at our team. In retaliatory fire by the Police, the criminal was injured, and later In retaliatory fire by the Police, the criminal was injured, and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He had more than 20 cases registered against him. He was an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In this operation, two police personnel, including a constable, sustained injuries."

A notorious criminal, Naveen Kumar, was wanted in several cases and was also an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Kumar was wanted in a murder and MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case of Thana Farsh Bazar in Delhi. The wanted accused Naveen was an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is a sharpshooter, the officials said.

As per the officials, twenty cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery and MCOCA, were registered against him in Delhi and UP, and he had been sentenced by the court in two cases in Delhi.

Earlier on May 28, in a similar case in Uttar Pradesh, wanted criminal Bhupendra Gwalah got injured in an encounter with Jhansi Police. He was shot at by police in an attempt to capture him.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rural Jhansi, Arvind Kumar, said, "He (criminal) was spotted on a motorcycle when the Moth police were conducting a check. As he saw the police, he fired at the police and ran towards the jungle."

The police have recovered the stolen battery, a suspicious motorcycle without a number plate and a pistol along with cartridges from him. SP Kumar informed the media that the criminal had a Rs 25,000 award against him. (ANI)

