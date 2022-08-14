Bhaderwah, Aug 13 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Saturday organised a 'Tiranga Rath Yatra' to promote the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in remote villages of Doda district, a statement said.

The campaign is being observed across the country as a three-day exercise from August 13 to 15 marking the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Class 3 Dalit Student Thrashed by Teacher in School for Touching Water Vessel Dies in Gujarat Hospital.

The yatra started after a recitation of the National Anthem from 75 villages and travelled a distance of 75 km, according to the statement.

Led by VHP district president Satish Kotwal, the yatra was aimed at spreading awareness about hoisting the tricolour atop their homes.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022 Wishes: Italian Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti Shares I-Day Wish for India From Space (Watch Video).

During the yatra, flags were also distributed among the villagers by VHP leaders and volunteers.

The rally culminated at Bheja village of Bhaderwah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)