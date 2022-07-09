Gurugram, July 9 (PTI) Five men allegedly barged into the Pataudi house of Badli's Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats on Friday when he was not there and roughed up his cook threatening to set the legislator "right like Moosewala," police said.

According to a complaint filed by MLA's cook Rajiv Kumar, the accused barged into the MLA's house around 2:00 pm on Friday.

"All five were carrying arms. They manhandled me and asked where is the MLA. I told them he was not here. They said that I should warn MLA sir that he should not make any comments about gangsters or he will face the fate of Moosewala," Rajiv said in his complaint.

The accused allegedly also pulled out a gun to threaten him.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against five unknown accused under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (hurt), 452 (house trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25-54-59 of Arms Act at Pataudi police station.

The raids are on to trace the accused, police said.

Despite several attempts, MLA Vats could not be contacted.

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

