New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, along with a committee of eminent members from the Sikh community, on Friday submitted recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the safekeeping and dignified public display of the revered Sikh relic, 'Jore Sahib,' a pair of footwear attributed to Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur.

The sacred artefacts, believed to be over 300 years old, had been preserved and safeguarded by the Puri family for generations. The relic comprises two distinct footwear items, one belonging to Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj (right foot, measuring 11 inches by 3.5 inches), and the other to Mata Sahib Kaur Ji (left foot, 9 inches by 3 inches).

Union Minister Puri expressed the family's deep spiritual connection to the relics and their longstanding custodianship.

"Along with a committee of several eminent and well known members of the Sikh Sangat, I was deeply privileged to call on Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji to submit the recommendations of the committee for the safekeeping and befitting display of holy 'Jore Sahib', belonging to the founder of Khalsa Panth, Dasam Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and his wife Mata Sahib Kaur Ji," Puri posted.

He said that the Puri family has served the holy relic for over 300 years after Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, allowed them to keep the 'Jore Sahib'.

He wrote, "The Puri family has been immensely blessed and fortunate to perform seva of these holy relics from the time these were bestowed upon our ancestors by Guru Sahib and Mata Ji themselves more than 300 years ago. Our ancestors had the great divine blessing to be in the direct service of Dasam Pita. Legend has it that pleased with his seva, Guru Maharaj commanded him to ask for any reward in return."

Puri added that his late cousin, Sardar Jasmeet Singh Puri, was the last custodian of the Sikh relic, and his wife, Manpreet, asked him to find an "appropriate home" for the relic.

The Union Minister wrote, "Our ancestor requested Guru Sahib to kindly grant him his divine permission to keep the sacred 'Jore Sahib' so that the direct blessings of Guru Sahib and Mata Ji continue in his family and their generations to follow. The last custodian of the 'Jore Sahib' was my late cousin Sardar Jasmeet Singh Puri Ji, who lived in Delhi's Karol Bagh on a street which was subsequently named 'Guru Gobind Singh Marg' to honour the sanctity of the precious holy relics."

"Since I am one of the eldest members of the family now, his wife Manpreet Ji wrote to me to find an appropriate home for these holy relics so that the faithful could pay their obeisance to the revered 'Jore Sahib' in greater numbers," he added.

In preparation for the relic's potential relocation and public display, the Ministry of Culture undertook carbon testing to verify authenticity and historical value.

"Subsequently, with utmost humility and reverence, I had the holy relics carefully examined by the Ministry of Culture. Carbon testing has also been done to establish their authenticity and supreme religious and spiritual importance," he said.

Lauding PM Modi for his "affection" towards the Sikh community, he wrote, "Members of the committee have made their recommendations and have presented a report for a decision befitting the holy 'Jore Sahib' to PM Modi Ji, who has always expressed respect towards the teachings of our Guru Sahibs and affection towards members of the Sikh Sangat. PM Modi Ji's unmatched affection towards our Sangat reflects in several compassionate & visionary decisions taken under his farsighted leadership in the last transformative eleven years."

"PM Modi Ji has also taken keen personal interest in matters pertaining to the enhancement of several Sikh religious places and in ensuring better connectivity and accessibility to these centres of pilgrimage," the X post read. (ANI)

