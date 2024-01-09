Hassan (Karnataka) [India], January 9 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid a visit to the Chennakeshava temple in Karnataka's Belur district on Tuesday.

The Union Minister was seen inspecting the temple site as well.

The Chennakeshava temple was consecrated by Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana to mark his victories in 1116 AD against the Cholas.

The Chennakesava temple is a fine example of fine quality work of art in stone. There are more than 80 Madanika sculptures in the temple, dancing, hunting, standing under canopies of trees and so on. The four Madanika figures (striking elegant dancing poses) on the wonderfully engraved columns of Navaranga are unique creations of Hoysala workmanship.

Earlier in the day, Puri paid his obeisance at Hoysalesvara Temple Complex, Halebidu.

"Paid obeisance & sought blessings at Hoysalesvara Temple Complex, Halebidu dedicated to Lord Shiva. A @UNESCO World Heritage Site described as one of 'The Sacred Ensembles of Hoysalas' the 12th century temple complex showcased exquisite craftsmanship, architecture & culture," Puri said.

Speaking at an event, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister said that the availability of CNG and PNG in Karnataka's Hassan district will opens up a new chapter in the lives of the community.

"Availability of CNG and PNG in Hassan is a cause for celebration as it opens up a new chapter in the lives of the community. Very soon, almost every household in Hassan will have access to PNG connections and 100 additional CNG stations will be set up in this geographical area, ensuring access to CNG at every nook and corner," Puri said.

Earlier on Monday, the Union Minister presided over the dedication ceremony of 17 new compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Hassan district, Karnataka. The event showcased the commitment to provide the community with accessible, eco-friendly energy solutions.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed gratitude to the attendees, including representatives from the local administration, Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Company, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and distinguished Japanese investors

He emphasised the collaborative spirit driving efforts in the energy sector, marking the occasion as a significant step towards cleaner, safer, and more economical energy solutions. The availability of CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) in Hassan was highlighted as a cause for celebration, promising a new era for the community. (ANI)

