Mumbai, January 9: Global IT services firm Accenture has reportedly appointed former Infosys executive Binny Mathews as its chief procurement officer. Besides, Binny Mathews, who joined Accenture recently, will also head the IT firm's Procurement Plus (P+) capability. The development comes at a time when Infosys is losing several of its senior executives.

Accenture said that "Mathews will be responsible for leading the strategic direction" for its global procurement spend, reports Times of India. "This includes continuing the transformation of the company's supply chain into a sustainable, diverse value chain, committed to responsible and profitable buying and 360° supplier partnerships," the statement read.

It must be noted that Binny Mathews was with Infosys for over 15 years. His last role at Infosys was that of senior vice president and group head of procurement before he joined Accenture. Binny Mathews joined Accenture on January 3 this year. Notably, he joins the list of senior executives who have left Infosys recently.

Besides his stint at Infosys, Binny Mathews also worked at the Tata Group, FreeMarkets (now SAP Ariba) and Marico in the procurement divisions in the past. Speaking about his role, Matthews said, "I'm excited to lead Procurement Plus and continue advancing Accenture's global leadership in responsible buying."

The development of Binny Mathews, a former Infosys executive comes at a time when several employees of leading IT firms have been joining rival companies. Last year alone, Infosys lost nearly ten senior executives to its rival firms.

