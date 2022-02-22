Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 22 (ANI): Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Monday warned the state government of a statewide agitation if no action is taken on withdrawal of pending criminal cases lodged against Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti members during 2015 Patidar reservation agitation.

"If there is no action on the government's behalf (on withdrawal of pending criminal cases lodged against Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti members during 2015 Patidar reservation agitation) before March 23, a statewide agitation will be held," Patel said.

Hardik Patel emerged as the leader of the agitation demanding reservation for the Patidar community in Gujarat in 2015. (ANI)

