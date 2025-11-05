Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): A large number of devotees gathered at the Har ki Pauri in Haridwar to take a dip in the Ganga River on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

While speaking to ANI, Shobha Gosain shared her experience, stating that the gathering of devotees reminds her of Kumbh Mela.

"It was a wonderful experience to take a holy dip in the river Ganga, which cleansed our minds. The area was crowded, resembling the atmosphere of Kumbh. We also witnessed the Ganga aarti, which is truly a beautiful sight. I prayed to Ganga maa to grant all our wishes," she said.

Rakesh Kumar said, "It feels great to be here, and there are many people around. I feel great after taking a holy dip... The police are very disciplined and dedicated to their work. The parking arrangements are also well organised."

Kartik Purnima, observed on the full moon day of the Kartik month, is regarded as one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. The day also marks the birth of Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Across India, devotees celebrate the occasion with spiritual fervour--lighting lamps, decorating temples, taking dips in holy rivers, and organising religious fairs.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, urging the nation to reflect on the teachings, morals and wisdom of the first Sikh Guru.

In a post shared on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "The life and message of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji continue to guide humanity with timeless wisdom. His teachings of compassion, equality, humility and service are very inspiring. Greetings on his Parkash Purab. May his divine light keep illuminating our planet forever."

Meanwhile, devotees in Amritsar took holy dips in Amrit Sarovar at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) and paid obeisance there on the auspicious day. In Delhi and Mumbai, devotees paid obeisance to Guru Nanak Dev Ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary. (ANI)

