Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Dec 3 (PTI) Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday sat on a silent fast on the banks of the Ganga river here, demanding allocation of funds from the Centre for Kumbh.

Sitting at the Kisan ghat here, the Congress leader said the Centre should allocate funds for Haridwar Kumbh the way it had done for the Kumbh Mela in Ujjain and Allahabad.

Reacting to this, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who visited Haridwar during the day, said his predecessor was only "atoning for his sins".

