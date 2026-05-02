Donald Trump Warns of Possible Disruption to Global Oil Flows Amid Tensions Around Strait of Hormuz

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Washington, May 2: US President Donald Trump signalled potential disruption to global oil flows, warning that maritime congestion and military actions near key shipping routes could affect energy supplies. Speaking at a Forum Club event in Palm Beach, Trump described heavy vessel traffic around a critical Gulf corridor. “You see all of those ships… they’re all over the place… hundreds and hundreds of ships,” he said. He said US naval operations had tightened control over the route. “We have a navy that is unbelievable… it’s a blockade,” he said.

Trump added that the situation had left oil shipments stranded. “These ships are loaded up with oil they can’t get out of the strait,” he said, pointing to a build-up of tankers awaiting passage. He suggested that some flows were being redirected. “You see all of those big gorgeous ships… they’re coming to Texas now… to load up,” he said. Despite the disruption, Trump said supply remained ample. “There’s so much oil,” he said, predicting prices would “drop like a rock” once movement resumed. Donald Trump Tells US Lawmakers That War Against Iran Has ‘Terminated’ As 60-Day Deadline Arrives.

The President also linked military operations to economic outcomes. “This is the first war… where we actually have paid for the cost of the war by about 37 times already,” he said. At the same time, he acknowledged uncertainty tied to conflict. “With war, you never know what happens,” he said. Trump reiterated that US actions were aimed at limiting Iran’s capabilities, including its energy exports. “They’re unable to export any energy and they’re crumbling as an economy,” he said.

He maintained that domestic production would cushion any shock. “We’re producing more oil and gas now than we ever have,” he said. Trump did not rule out prolonged uncertainty, saying negotiations remained unclear. “Maybe we’re better off not making a deal at all,” he said. The remarks come as global markets track developments in the Gulf, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for a significant share of the world’s oil shipments. Any disruption in this corridor can tighten supply chains and push up prices. US President Donald Trump Greenlights Iran for FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches on US Soil.

For India, which imports a large share of its crude from the Gulf, stability in shipping lanes remains critical. Prolonged congestion or restrictions could raise freight costs, delay cargoes and feed into domestic fuel prices and inflation, making developments in the region closely watched in New Delhi.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).